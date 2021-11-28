Five major online guitar stores have launched massive Cyber Monday sales - here's where to find them

The Cyber Monday guitar deals are almost upon us, and all the major retailers have revealed some of their best prices of the year on guitar gear. To save you time, we're searching the web and bringing you the best deals we can find, as they happen. But sometimes you just want to have a peruse yourself, so we've rounded up the overall sales on offer from the US' biggest musical instrument retailers.

Some shops (we're looking at you Guitar Center and Sweetwater) are offering big volume, and big discounts, while Musician's Friend is making it easy to make savings without having to make major purchases - you can currently save 15% with the code BLACKFRIDAY, as long as your basket tips over the $99 dollar mark. That should be pretty easy considering there's over 16,000 items on sale.

So, whether it's a big ticket item that you're looking for this Black Friday, like a new guitar, pedal or amp, or maybe some home recording gear, or rather you're looking to stock up on strings, cables and other accessories, check out what the big stores have on offer below.

Guitar Center: save $$$ in GC’s Cyber Weekend sale Guitar Center: save $$$ in GC’s Cyber Weekend sale

Get clicking and save big on guitars, amps, pedals and accessories in Guitar Center's sale for Cyber Weekend. There's a lot on offer here with discounts heading into hundreds of dollars in some cases. There's also 15% off qualifying purchases over $199 with the code blackfriday15.

Sweetwater: Up to 80% off guitar gear Sweetwater: Up to 80% off guitar gear

As one of the US’ retail giants, Sweetwater has got access to a huge number of products from every major brand. It's not just guitars and guitar-related gear either, so if you're looking for a recording setup, live gear or anything else, you're likely to find it.

Musician's Friend: Up to 15% w/code BLACKFRIDAY Musician's Friend: Up to 15% w/code BLACKFRIDAY

With 15% off when you spend $99, now’s the time to head over to Musician’s Friend for a cheeky discount on everything from new instruments to consumables. Spend over $99 and use the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout to secure your discount.

Amazon US: Hundreds of music gear savings Amazon US: Hundreds of music gear savings

Amazon owns Black Friday. This year, we’re seeing big brand discounts on guitars, pedals and accessories. Amazon deals evolve over the week too, so don't hang around too long if you see something you want!

Reverb: Limited-time Black Friday deals Reverb: Limited-time Black Friday deals

Make savings on big brands, new releases, rig staples and exclusive gear you can’t find anywhere else from November 22—28 on Reverb. Up to 70 percent off on guitars, interfaces, microphones, synths, and more

But what if you're not sure what to buy during Cyber Weekend? Those sales pages can be big daunting lists that require endless scrolling to uncover the genuinely good deals. You could start by looking through our buyer's guides and narrowing down what you're looking for. Or you could head to our dedicated Cyber Monday pages for the stores above and check out what we think are the best deals right now...

