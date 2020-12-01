Get a Butterscotch Blonde Telecaster for just $139 with this outstanding Cyber Monday deal

Whether you're looking for a beginner electric guitar or the first Telecaster to add to your collection, boy, have we got the Cyber Monday guitar deal for you: over at Guitar Center, this starter-friendly Squier Bullet Telecaster is being offered at a tasty $40 discount. With an original price of $179, this brings its price tag down to $139.

Squier FSR Bullet Telecaster: $179 $139, save $40

In the market for your first electric guitar? You can't go far wrong with this Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end – and that Butterscotch Blonde finish is just to die for.View Deal

Featuring a solid basswood body, 25.5" scale length, C-shaped maple neck and a 21-fret Indian laurel fingerboard, everything about this model shouts comfort – an important factor to consider when buying your first guitar.

With a pair of Telecaster single-coil pickups, the wealth of tones you'll conjure from this bad boy are plentiful. Controls include master volume and master tone knobs, and a three-way pickup selector switch.

Other features include a bolt-on neck joint, chrome hardware, standard dot inlays and beautiful Butterscotch Blonde finish.

So, if you're in the market for your first electric guitar, or if you're out to buy someone their first six-string as a Christmas present, you won't go far wrong with the Squier Bullet Telecaster. To buy yours at this incredible discount, head over to Guitar Center now.

