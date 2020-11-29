This is the best Fender Telecaster deal we've seen from Cyber Monday 2020

Of all the discounts vying for space in our Cyber Monday guitar deals coverage, we may have just found the most worthy. This stunningly outfitted Fender Player Telecaster Plus has had $130 slashed off its price over at Musician's Friend, taking its tag from $730 to a tantalizing $600.

Introduced in 2018, the Fender Player Series represents among the best of what the current affordable-to-mid-priced electric guitar market has to offer.

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: Was $730, now only $600

Let's face it, who doesn't want a Tele on their guitar rack? With a lightweight solid alder body, comfortable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard and tonally diverse single coil pickups, this Fender Player Telecaster Plus more than earns a spot on yours.View Deal

Luxuriously finished in either Blue Burst or Sienna Sunburst, this Fender Player Telecaster boasts a lightweight solid alder body with a flame maple veneer, a super-comfortable C-shaped maple neck and a 22-fret maple fingerboard.

A pair of proprietary Fender Alnico single coils pickups ensure crisp, articulate and well-balanced tone, and are controlled via singular volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Other appointments include a fixed bridge, vintage-style tuners and a 25.5" scale length.

So if you're in the market for a Fender Telecaster this Cyber Monday, and you want to keep expenditure well below a grand, this is the guitar for you. Head over to Musician's Friend now to secure yours.

