After a beginner electric guitar? Here are the top deals of Cyber Monday 2020 so far

If you're just getting started playing guitar, it can be daunting finding the best instrument for you. First on your list of choices is, of course, whether to go for an acoustic or electric guitar. If you've decided to go for the latter and join the ranks of rock 'n' roll super stardom, you're likely stuck on which specific axe to wield.

But fear not, the team here at GW are on the lookout for the best Cyber Monday guitar deals out there right now with the intention of getting you playing, faster.

And with all the major music retailers jumping aboard the Cyber Monday train, there's tons of choice, meaning you're bound to find the beginner electric guitar that's perfect for you.

The top beginner electric guitar deals of Cyber Monday 2020 so far

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, save $50

This Squier guitar pack will get you playing fast, with everything you need to get started: a Squier Stratocaster, Frontman practice amp, cable, strap and picks. But you'll also receive access to Fender's Play software for three months. With plenty of lessons and songs, it's sure to keep you busy! Choose between Olympic White or 3-Color Sunburst.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: $179 $129, save $50

In the market for your first electric guitar? You can't go far wrong with this Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end. Available in Lake Placid Blue finish.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I: $175 , now $140

If an SG's more your thing, you can grab this one for only $140. Yes, you read that right. It features a solid mahogany body, '60s SlimTaper D mahogany neck and 22-fret rosewood fretboard, and is available in either black or the classic cherry finish. A version is available in Pelham Blue, but this is currently still at full price.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum: was $599 , now $449 at Guitar Center

If you're an aspiring metal player and your budget can stretch, the C-1 Platinum is a killer purchase – especially with $149 knocked off the asking price. Kitted out with EMG pickups and an Ultra Access neck joint, it's built for heavy tones and speedy licks. It's available in Satin Transparent Midnight Blue and Translucent Black finishes.View Deal

Ibanez AX120: was $200, now $150

Strat- and Tele-style models often make up the bulk of what's on offer in the beginner electric guitar market. But allow us to buck the trend, and show you this awesome Ibanez doublecut. The AX120 boasts a solid poplar body, maple neck and 22-fret white pine fingerboard. Electronics include a pair of Ibanez ceramic humbuckers, controlled via two sets of volume and tone knobs and three-way selectors switch. The Sea Foam Green and White versions have $50 knocked off for a limited time only. View Deal

Squier Affinity Telecaster HH: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Featuring a solid alder body with a gloss metallic black finish, this humbucker-loaded electric guitar would be the perfect starter guitar, or indeed a worthy addition to any guitarist's collection. With $50 off, why wouldn't you?View Deal

Squier Jazz Bass & Fender Rumble bass amp pack: $100 off!

Everything you need to get started on bass. The easy-playing, professional-sounding Squier Affinity Jazz Bass, the portable, powerful Fender Rumble 15 bass combo, a gig bag, strap, cable, and a free 3-month subscription to Fender Play – all for just $230 at Guitar Center!View Deal

Save 50% on Fender Play, and 10% on Fender gear for a year!

Get access to an ever growing library of bite-sized, easily digestible guitar, bass and ukulele lessons tailored to players of all skill levels, and get 10% off all Fender gear for an entire year while you're at it!View Deal

