Get incredible savings on six Epiphone acoustic guitars from Sweetwater

Black Friday 2019 is coming up fast, and Sweetwater has already rolled out not-to-be-missed savings.

And the deals keep on coming.

To complement its recent metal-style electric guitar price slashing, the retail giant has now announced big cuts on acoustic guitar models, and we’ve identified a slew of Epiphones that just became even more desirable.

Highlights include price drops on Caballero Artist and 1963 AJ-45S models, which have been lowered $50 each on their already rather affordable price points. You can check out the full discounted Epiphone line-up below.

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219

This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the aged natural finish Caballero Artist, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow Performer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219

The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139

The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal