These are the top beginner acoustic guitar deals of Cyber Monday 2020 so far

The competitive nature of the acoustic guitar market is a double-edged sword of sorts. On one hand, companies are getting better at producing top-quality instruments at budget-friendly prices, but on the other, the sheer selection available is making it harder to choose the perfect guitar. And if you're a beginner, this choice is often even harder.

Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday is set to bring some even sweeter deals on beginner acoustic guitars to the table. So if you're thinking of learning how to play guitar and you're planning to go down the acoustic route, now's the time to bag that strummer.

In the interesting of saving you time by narrowing your decision down, the team here at Guitar World HQ have been trawling the web for the best beginner acoustic guitar deals, and we've rounded them all up for you right here.

The top beginner acoustic guitar deals of Cyber Monday 2020 so far

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

You really can’t go wrong with the big ‘F’ on the headstock. The slim neck and comfortable body size mean this guitar is impossible to put down, making the Fender FA-135CE a perfect beginner instrument. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50 this Black Friday.View Deal

Alvarez Regent RD260CE Dreadnought: $299 , now $199

The Regent Series from Alvarez offers stunning value for money already, but knock $100 off and that deal just gets better. With a laminate spruce top and scalloped bracing, Alvarez is looking to deliver as much resonance and sustain for your buck as possible. The dreadnought version is a great all-rounder, complete with on-board pickup, EQ, and a built-in tuner. The cutaway gives you full access across the fretboard, plus the sunburst finish is sure to appeal if you’re bored of natural spruce.View Deal

Alvarez Regent Series Grand Auditorium: $299 , now $199

As with the dreadnought, this Grand Auditorium-sized acoustic offers a lot of guitar for the money. Featuring the same built-in under-saddle pickup and electronics, this is the place to look if you’re after a tighter sound and projection from your acoustic.View Deal

Fender California Newporter Player Teal Satin: $429 $329

This one breaks the $300 mark, but we promise, the extra investment will pay dividends. The Fender California Newporter Player is set up for incredible tone and playability, boasting a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, satin-finished mahogany neck, 20-fret walnut fingerboard and Fishman pickup system. Visually, it's a real eye-catcher, too. With a top finished in a luxurious Teal Satin, a two-ring rosette and a Strat-style headstock, you'll be turning heads all the while this baby's in your hands.

View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway: $449 $379

If looks are what you're after, look no further than the Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway in Wine Red. The finish alone is a head-turner, but that pickguard decal just demands attention. If you're a beginner with a little more budget to spend, this guitar will be a worthy ally in your quest for acoustic wizardry.View Deal

Yamaha F335: Save 15% with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY

There's a reason the Yamaha F335 so often recommended as the perfect beginner acoustic guitar. It affords you the effortless feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought at a ridiculously affordable price point. And with 15% off over at Musician's Friend, it's even cheaper – just use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

This mahogany grand concert model not only looks the part, but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximises resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge and bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an on-board Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $195, now $156, save 20%

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present. It usually sets you back an already affordable $195, but with 20% off this is the ideal guitar for playing at home and on-the-go.View Deal

Orangewood Echo: Was $295, now $236, save 20%

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-specced guitar for just over $250 at the deal price. The top is solid sitka spruce, and while the sides are laminated, its appointed with Ovangkol at the bridge and fretboard, with a 25.5" scale length to make electric players feel at home.View Deal

Orangewood Brooklyn: Was $295, now $236, save 20%

What if you want a grand concert shape, but in spruce? Opt for the Brooklyn model. The squat shoulders and pinched waist combine the big, boomy punch of a GC, but with the added brightness of spruce, and the abalone rosette really pops against the lighter spruce top.View Deal

Save 50% on Fender Play, and 10% on Fender gear for a year!

Get access to an ever growing library of bite-sized, easily digestible guitar, bass and ukulele lessons tailored to players of all skill levels, and get 10% off all Fender gear for an entire year while you're at it!View Deal

These Cyber Monday deals are live now