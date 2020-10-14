Add a pro-grade acoustic to your arsenal at an unbelievable price with this 20% discount on the Yamaha F335

Just as is the case in the electric guitar arena, Yamaha makes some of the best, most affordable acoustic guitars on the planet.

Sporting a laminate spruce top, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, and meranti back and sides, the company's F335 acoustic is no exception to this high standard, giving users the feel, tone and classic looks of a dreadnought at a ridiculously affordable price point.

Now, thanks to Musician's Friend, that price point has managed to get even lower.

Simply type in the coupon code "rocktober" at checkout, and you'll get 20% off this superb acoustic, bringing its price down from an already-affordable $159.99 to less than $130.

Though that very price point may have you turning your nose up, don't write the F335 off as only an acoustic guitar for beginners. The F335's gold die-cast tuners, for instance, are reliable and dependably accurate, while its tortoiseshell pickguard gives it the look of a guitar many, many times its price.

The fact is, if you're in the market for a no-frills acoustic that will provide warm, professional sound and elegant looks on the cheap, this is a rock-solid choice.

Given the (well-deserved) popularity of Yamaha and its acoustics, we expect this deal to dry up pretty quickly, so head on over to Musician's Friend while it's hot!

