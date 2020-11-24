Orangewood Guitars' Black Friday week sale has started - Save 20% on 13 of their best-selling acoustics

Having officially launched just two years ago, Orangewood is still a fresh face in the acoustic guitar world. But with an aim to supply the next generation of guitarists with great value, affordable guitars, it's quickly gaining attention worldwide. For the whole of Black Friday week, Orangewood has made those prices even more appealing with 20% off 13 selected acoustic guitar models.

Browse more of our favorite Black Friday guitar deals

Explore our pick of the best acoustic guitars for beginners

Included in the deals are some of Orangewood's best-sellers: the grand concert Oliver Mahogany, small-bodied grand concert Oliver Jr Mahogany, dreadnought spruce Echo and grand concert spruce Brooklyn, plus more.

You don't need any discount codes - simply click through to the Orangewood site and the reductions will be made automatically. Check out our pick of the best deals below:

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

This mahogany grand concert model not only looks the part, but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximises resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge and bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an on-board Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $195, now $156, save 20%

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present. It usually sets you back an already affordable $195, but with 20% off this is the ideal guitar for playing at home and on-the-go.View Deal

Orangewood Echo: Was $295, now $236, save 20%

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-specced guitar for just over $250 at the deal price. The top is solid sitka spruce, and while the sides are laminated, its appointed with Ovangkol at the bridge and fretboard, with a 25.5" scale length to make electric players feel at home.View Deal

Orangewood Brooklyn: Was $295, now $236, save 20%

What if you want a grand concert shape, but in spruce? Opt for the Brooklyn model. The squat shoulders and pinched waist combine the big, boomy punch of a GC, but with the added brightness of spruce, and the abalone rosette really pops against the lighter spruce top.View Deal

In addition to these models, Orangewood has knocked 20% off select left-handed and 'Live' (Fishman-equipped electro) versions of the Oliver and Morgan models, as well as its Oliver Jr acoustic bass.

More great Black Friday sales live now